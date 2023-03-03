India-Italy Ties: Modi-Meloni up Bilateral Level but China Question Is Sidelined

She did it. Giorgia Meloni read her speech (in English, a language she does not speak, and with a well-rehearsed accent) at the Raisina Dialogue in a dignified and sober way, making a success out of her first 'bilateral meeting in Asia', as she said.

Ok, the speech was quite boring, nothing like the lively Giorgia we Italians know except for two moments: when she with Sergej Lavrov sitting in front of her, declared that “Russia invaded Ukraine in violation of all the international laws” and got a standing ovation from at least half of the hall; and when she was talking of identity and culture looking straight, with a smile at Narendra Modi to whom she had previously said: “I hope to reach, during my tenure, the heights of the Indian Prime Minister who is known to be the most beloved leader in the world".