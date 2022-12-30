India & Islam: How Swami Vivekananda's Hinduism Envisions Religious Harmony

It is, however, unrealistic to expect the average Hindu or Muslim to curl up to complex scriptures like the Upanishads whether it’s a middle-class urbanite struggling to stay ahead of the competition or a poor villager struggling to survive and feed his or her family. While Vivekananda tried to simplify (and modernise) the Upanishads for the common person, he felt that Vedanta would never ‘hit the ground’ and transform India, unless the casteism, classism, and extreme poverty around him were also addressed in tandem of an ‘activist Vedanta’.

This is where he saw the social gospel of Islam and Christianity helping Vedanta to achieve its full potential: Vedanta’s comprehensive metaphysics needed to be supplemented by practical ethics that encouraged people to treat one another as equals and improve the world around them. This again does not imply another political hierarchy with a Hindu spiritual elite sitting at the top, and Muslims and Christians and Sikhs doing the humanitarian grunt work far below. Everyone is making a joint effort to advance shared spiritual and material objectives.

I realise that I may be oversimplifying Hinduism and Islam through this juxtaposition. Islam, of course, has its own profound philosophical traditions, some very akin to Vedanta.