India & Iran Are Coming Close Again Due To The Afghan Crisis

Through Chabahar, India has sent cargo to Afghanistan and humanitarian aid to Iran. Last year, the double-landlocked country of Uzbekistan also joined the Afghanistan-Iran-India trilateral partnership for the joint use of the port. Countries like Kazakhstan and Armenia are also keen to use the port as the shortest route to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. From February 2019 to January 2021, the port has already handled 123 vessels and 18 lakh tons of cargo, according to government estimates. Hence, the significance of this port cannot be overestimated. India has pitched for the inclusion of the Chabahar port complex in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which includes Caspean Sea littoral states and culminates inside the Russian Federation. As the security situation in Afghanistan becomes increasingly uncertain, Iranian ports acquire greater geo-economic salience.

All these factors are causing India and Iran to reboot their age-old relations. The election of President Raisi and the possibility of a US-Iran rapprochement may open a new chapter in Indo-Iranian relations. Nevertheless, given the many other fault lines in the region, primarily that between Iran on the one hand and some Gulf states and Israel on the other, with whom New Delhi enjoys excellent bilateral relations, India will have some deft balancing act to do.

