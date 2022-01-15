India in Focus in Pakistan's National Security Policy Aimed at Rescuing Imran

India is there all over the Pakistani concerns on defence and territorial integrity. So, “Special attention” is needed to “manage lingering border disputes” especially along the LoC and the “working boundary” in Jammu. That, “with a regressive and dangerous ideology gripping the collective conscience in our immediate neighbourhood”, the danger of war remains.

India is, again, elliptically referred to when it comes to the Indian Ocean Region where “the self professed role of any one country as the so-called net security provider” would be a negative development.

Even in the nuclear weapons arena, where according to analysts Pakistan has the clear edge in terms of numbers, the NSP sees the threat from “the expansion of India’s nuclear triad, open ended statements on nuclear policy and investments in and introduction of destabilizing technologies” which would impact the strategic balance in the region.

As it is the external context of Pakistan’s foreign policy is shaped by the need for a “just and peaceful resolution” of the dispute and this remains “a vital national security interest for Pakistan.” Needless to say, Pakistan would continue to offer “Moral, diplomatic, political and legal support to the people of Kashmir”.

Now the rise of “Hindutva-driven politics” have raised concerns over the “political exploitation of a policy of belligerence toward Pakistan by India’s leadership.”

Yet, NSP says Pakistan “wishes to improve its relationship with India,” without really spelling out its policy goals here. But if ties with India cannot be set right, it also undermines Pakistan’s ability to make economy the centerpiece of its NSP. That is what the document seems to be saying.