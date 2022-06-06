India in Afghanistan: Regaining ‘Influence’ Is Far From New Delhi’s Goals

Though the Afghan Foreign Ministry clearly sees the re-starting of projects as a priority, with Deputy Foreign Minister Stanekzai saying as much, the re-opening of the embassy will depend on the security that the Taliban can provide. Then there’s the reported statement from Mullah Yakub, son of Mullah Omar and who is a power to reckon with, that Kabul would be willing to send Afghan army personnel to India for training. That’s quite a statement of trust.

But then, the Taliban is far from being one cohesive entity. The sudden ‘U-turn’ recently after secondary girls’ schools were shut within hours of reopening seems to have been on the orders of the clerics around Haibatullah, in a bid to win back power. Then there is his sudden decision to ban narcotics, which is a source of finance for much of the Taliban.

It’s worth noting also that those like Mottaqi, whom India is liaising with, have no access to the ‘great leader’. So, a decision by Kabul’s leaders may not be honoured at all. And then there are the others who may object even more violently, or even make a buck out of Indian or any foreign presence.