India Has Largest Number of Medical Colleges, What about Good Doctors?

The honourable Supreme Court of India in its recent judgment holding the current reservation in NEET valid, said, “While examinations are a necessary and convenient method of distributing educational opportunities, marks may not always be the best gauge of individual merit.” It goes on to say the meaning of merit itself cannot be reduced to marks even if it is a convenient way of distributing educational resources. But it stops short of suggesting any other yardstick for gauging merit. Under the circumstances, the disparity in marks for distribution of seats among the open-merit and reserved candidates is mind-boggling.

The importance of the fallout of such a policy being pursued over the years is not lost on anyone.