India Has Corrupt Politicians — Does Govt Assume They Are All in Opposition?

The bench had been hearing 241 petitions challenging these provisions, many of them from members of the Opposition such as the Congress’s Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who are facing charges under the PMLA.

The Supreme Court, in its wisdom, also upheld the law’s stringent bail conditions that impose a reverse burden of proof on the accused. This overturns the apex court’s own ruling in November 2017 that had held the bail criteria to be “unconstitutional”.

The Opposition has consistently claimed that the PMLA has been weaponised by the government to carpet bomb its opponents with cases and entangle them in a legal maze where the process itself is the punishment. Per government data, the conviction rate of cases filed under the PMLA in the last 17 years is less than 0.5 per cent. It has claimed, moreover, that the sweeping powers granted to the ED by successive amendments to the PMLA were being misused by the government for the same purpose.