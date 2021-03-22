Why India’s Non-Existent Refugee Policy May Harm Its Global Image

The number of Myanmarese nationals entering India through the northeastern borders, to flee the brutal crackdown by a repressive military regime, has put the Modi government at the Centre and respective states in a fix. The number is estimated to be 1300-plus, including some 500 Myanmarese police and fire services personnel, as per official sources.
The police officers claim they are fleeing junta orders to shoot at unarmed demonstrators thronging the streets in the civil disobedience movement against the February 2021 military coup.
Since the initial reports of the influx, Myanmar has asked India for the return of the ‘defecting police personnel’ who displayed resistance to the repressive crackdown orders.
The nearly 1400 km-long Indo-Myanmar land border has always been a crucial factor in India’s Act East policy and foreign policy towards Burma, even under past military regimes. During the current crisis, most of these vulnerable citizens have crossed over to Mizoram which shares a nearly 400 km-long porous boundary with Myanmar, connected through several roads and the shallow Tiau river, with no fencing present.
Many are reportedly accompanied by their families including women and children.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a letter dated 10 March — to the four states sharing borders with Myanmar, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram — and the Assam Rifles, stated: “the state governments have no powers to grant ‘refugee’ status to any foreigner.”
He also held video consultations with Zin Mar Aung, the Myanmarese Foreign Minister, on Sunday, calling it a fruitful meeting in his tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with #Myanmar in these trying times.” he wrote.
Earlier, he also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi ‘seeking immediate intervention’ over the military coup in Myanmar, and ‘urging food and shelter for Myanmarese’ who are seeking refuge.
The issue is more complicated for the small state of Mizoram, as the refugees from Myanmar belong to the Chin ethnic group comprising Lai, Tidim-Zomi, Lusei and Hualngo tribes — related to the dominant Mizos. International Director of CHRI (Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative) Sanjoy Hazarika explains:
The kinship between Chins and Mizos stems from shared language, ethnicity and religion.
Hazarika further told this journalist for The Quint:
The ongoing Centre versus States spat on the issue has also raised questions once again about India’s refugee policy or the lack of one.
Now New Delhi finds itself once again at the centre of criticism for its refusal to protect refugees — this time, non-Rohingya Myanmarese nationals.
Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha last week, K Vanlalvena of the Mizo National Front cautioned: “Being the largest democracy in the world, it is the responsibility of India to encourage and support any struggle to protect and uphold democratic rights and principles. They are our brothers; sending them back to Myanmar will mean killing them.”
India is not a signatory to the United Nations Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol. The fate of victims applying for naturalisation and refugee status are left at the mercy of our central government. Human rights activists argue that the issue of compensation, repatriation, reparation is part of international law.
And though India is yet to ratify the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment — despite signing it in October 1997 — it should still uphold the principle of non-refoulement under the international human rights law.
Sanjoy Hazarika tells this journalist for The Quint:
In the past decades, though even without a refugee policy, driven by domestic political and geo-strategic considerations of the day, India has provided shelter to thousands of foreign migrants in South Asia from Tibet, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, who were fleeing persecution, war or natural disasters.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as of January 2020, the Indian Government directly provided protection and assistance to 203,235 refugees from Sri Lanka and Tibet, while 40,859 refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities are registered under the UNHCR’s mandate.
A standard operating procedure (SOP) was issued in 2011 by the Central Government and amended in 2019, which has to be followed by law enforcement agencies while dealing with foreign nationals who claim to be refugees.
But the fate of refugee groups — especially from the minority Muslim communities such as the Rohingya — remain vulnerable amid domestic religious nationalism of the BJP and increasing socio-economic constraints unleashed by a pandemic.
The Rohingya ethnic group from western Rakhine in Myanmar, bordering Bangladesh, have been described by the United Nations as the world’s most persecuted minority.
As of late 2020, reportedly more than 1 million Rohingya refugees are sheltered in inhuman condition in cramped refugee camps in Bangladesh, and hundreds of thousands remain in Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, with an estimated 14,000 in India.
Some human rights groups allege that the UNHCR in Delhi is under pressure to not issue temporary identity cards — particularly to Muslim refugees — today, even as they are detained in centres by security agencies or forcibly deported.
Gayatri Singh, a senior human rights advocate in the Bombay High Court, who — in the past — has fought several refugee application cases in court, says it is imperative to have domestic laws to protect these stateless people. And that this is mirrored in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.
Gayatri Singh adds:
Retired diplomat and former Indian envoy to Myanmar, Gautam Mukhopadhyay, strikes a measured tone. Asked about how the world would look at India’s refusal to allow protection to Myanmarese nationals, he reminds that the international community on issues like Rohingya refugees “has been loud on words but has done precious little”.
He tells this journalist:
Weighing in on the sensitivity of the Centre-State equation as well as Indo-Myanmar ties, he adds: “In the current circumstances, the Centre can hardly pursue an open door policy without being misunderstood. So, it has to convey reserve. In actual fact, it is likely to pursue a more humanitarian policy on the ground that balances bilateral and state sentiments.”
Months after the 8 November 2020 general election results saw a landslide victory for the National League for Democracy (NLD) under the leadership of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the Myanmar military or the Tatmadaw alleged the results to be fraudulent, deposed the elected civilian government and declared a year long state of emergency on 1 February 2021. Some 2000 people including President Win Myint, State Counsellor Suu Kyi, political civilian leaders, activists and journalists have been ‘arrested, charged or sentenced’ — and more than 250 are feared dead in shootings since the coup, according to the human rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
A group of noted scholars, writers, jurists and civil society members, in a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, on 8 March wrote:
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, has called for an urgent meeting of Southeast Asia’s regional grouping, of which Myanmar is a member. Malaysia, Singapore too have condemned the use of lethal violence against civilians. The issue was also discussed at the Quad summit level meeting between India, US, Japan and Australia.
In an address at the Ananta Aspen Centre on 15 March, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, expressing deep concern on the Myanmar situation said: “The international community must work together and lend its meaningful support at this critical juncture, so that the people of Myanmar do not suffer. We are working in the UN Security Council in a constructive manner to facilitate balanced outcomes that could assist in resolving the situation.”
When Prime Minister Modi heads to Dhaka this week for the birth centenary of ‘bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the 1971 war of liberation, clearly the crisis in Myanmar will be a key subject on the dialogue table with Sheikh Hasina.
(Smita Sharma is an independent journalist and tweets at @Smita_Sharma. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
