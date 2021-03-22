Why India’s Non-Existent Refugee Policy May Harm Its Global Image

The number of Myanmarese nationals entering India through the northeastern borders, to flee the brutal crackdown by a repressive military regime, has put the Modi government at the Centre and respective states in a fix. The number is estimated to be 1300-plus, including some 500 Myanmarese police and fire services personnel, as per official sources.

The police officers claim they are fleeing junta orders to shoot at unarmed demonstrators thronging the streets in the civil disobedience movement against the February 2021 military coup.

Since the initial reports of the influx, Myanmar has asked India for the return of the ‘defecting police personnel’ who displayed resistance to the repressive crackdown orders.