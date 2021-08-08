IAC Vikrant Ushers India Into an Elite League of Nations

One of the immediate observations by aviation watchers as first images of IAC1 went public was the small size of its aircraft lifts. One of the best Twitter threads on this subject sparked by Project Coordinator at Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Angad Singh can be viewed here.

Cmde Jaideep Maolankar, former naval test pilot who undertook maiden landing of LCA (Navy) on VKD makes a valuable point on Angad’s thread: “I’d rather ask why 40,000 tons does not equal to 40 aircraft“. This raises key questions behind the political and military objectives that were sought to be addressed through the IAC1 and follow-ons. Gp Capt HV Thakur, former experimental test pilot from IAF now with HAL, answered Angad’s concern with: “Lifts seem to be perfect. We don’t exactly need to design for some imported aircraft. Our present and future aircraft fit well, and perhaps we should not eat into storage space by making extras large lifts. It’s a tight fit, which is in some ways, most optimised.“ It was one of those rare moments when an IAF fighter pilot provided air defence to a naval carrier!

While we fret the small stuff, it is easy to miss the numerous physical, material and geopolitical imperatives that shaped navy’s decisions. In Indian Navy, the hand has often been forced to fit the glove (remember ALH & the blade-folding saga). At 44,500 tons, even Vikramaditya is a tight fit for the MiG29K. At 40,000 tons (and almost 20 metres shorter), can the IAC1 accommodate Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) aircraft and bigger fighters with the reach and payload capability a modern blue water force requires? Should the IAC2 (tonnage) be defined by selection of air group, or should the air group be selected to fit IAC2 design? It is not possible to answer such questions when decisions are often taken in an intellectual vacuum, with flash bulbs popping in our face, and departments working in silos. From what I could gather, such decisions for IAC1 were rooted not in austerity but in ‘air wing selection dilemma’ and the realities of our ports, harbours and dock capacity. One hopes the IAC2 will get more (head)room to spread its wings. With winds of atma nirbharta sweeping across India, shifting construction of the next carrier to a more efficient foreign port is practically (and politically) ruled out. The navy may well have to find all the answers in-house.