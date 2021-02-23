Can India’s Farmers’ Movement Help ‘Reclaim’ the Indian Republic?

If we listen to PM Modi and much of mainstream media, the farmers seem ‘misguided’ and ‘simple-minded’. On the contrary, the farmers and their leaders see through the propaganda.

The farmers’ economic argument, backed by the likes of economists Kaushik Basu and Nirvikar Singh, is that the new farm laws will end up serving corporate interests more than that of the farmers, a view countered by the likes of Arvind Panagariya and Surjit Bhalla, discredited by their support for demonetisation.

The farmers’ unions have rightly demanded a complete repeal and had the foresight to reject the Supreme Court appointed mediation committee and the government’s offer to suspend the laws for 18 months. Suggestions that the farmers should have ‘come halfway’ miss the woods for the trees.