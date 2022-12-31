India & Exports: Can the Govt Prioritise the Service Industry To Bolster Trade?

More Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with (bilateral) countries maybe on the horizon that may help expand India’s trade possibilities in the future (without being part of some key plurilateral trading networks like RCEP etc)

India has also assumed the G20 Presidency for the G20 summit planned in 2023 and the Modi Government is leaving no stone unturned to utilise this as an opportunity to aggressively advertise ‘Brand India’ and project the nation as a favourable destination for economic investment and growth.

But, how does India’s overall trade position look like at this point? And, in what areas can the upcoming budget and the government’s fiscal policy play a role in enhancing trade expansion, especially in context to services where India’s competitive and comparative trade advantage is more clearly established?