India-Egypt Defence Ties: Why Modi Is Rekindling a Friendship Started by Nehru

But while ties between India and Egypt had blossomed in the heydays of the non-aligned movement (NAM), with their leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Gamal Abdel Nasser being founder members of the NAM, their paths detracted in later years due to a variety of factors.

The India-Africa Summit of 2015 may be considered a watershed moment in bilateral ties when Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al Sisi visited India to participate in the summit, imparting the current momentum in bilateral ties. In 2016, Al Sisi visited India for a second time, when both countries reached a first-ever agreement on maritime transport in order to step up cooperation in the seas not only in terms of maritime commerce but also in transit of naval vessels.