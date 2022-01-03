India Doesn't Matter to China Much Beyond Provocations, Only the US Does

However, as of now, China remains one of the world’s fastest growing economies in the world with GDP slated to grow to 8.1 per cent in 2021, but this could slow down to 5.1 per cent 2022. Troubles have been aplenty in 2021—power shortages hit the country, along with shutdowns related to COVID and supply chain disruptions. The real estate sector which contributes 20 per cent of the Chinese GDP remains crisis-ridden and then, of course, there is the crackdown.

The Chinese, as is famously known, view their global outlook on the basis of hierarchy. Here, the US is number one, and in some ways no one else matters. This becomes clear when you read the lengthy New Year message of Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister. In the current hierarchy of things, issues relating to Russia occupied the top slot.

Wang’s tone with regard to the US was combative and defensive at the same time. As for EU, Wang continued to present their relations in a positive light, even though the EU is now far more skeptical of the Chinese project.

Down the list were the neighbours beginning with ASEAN, followed by Central Asia and Japan. And then came India with whom Wang claimed China had “effectively managed and controlled frictions in certain border areas”.

New Delhi has not said much about this, but the exchange of sweets at several points along the LAC on New Year Day and the booming Sino-Indian trade in 2021 tells its own story. As does the PLA’s Galwan ceremony. The Chinese once recognised this as disputed, now they claim sovereignty over the area and back it up with a new national law. So managing and controlling frictions may be fine, but it doesn’t look like we are too close to permanently resolving them.