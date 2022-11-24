India's Cyber Security: AIIMS Attack Stresses Need For International Cooperation

The emergence of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) gangs has become a force multiplier. This year, more than 25 known cases of major ransomware attacks have been reported where ransom in billions have been demanded and many victims have negotiated and paid to avoid business and reputational loss. The transnational angle of these crimes and casual cooperation among law enforcement bodies add to the complexity in trying to nab the gangs.

It has been observed recently that the ransomware attacks on healthcare organisations and hospitals have increased significantly since the pandemic period. At the beginning of October this year, CommonSpirit Health— ranked as the fourth-largest health system in the US with more than 140 hospitals was hit with a major ransomware attack.

In a report published in July this year by Sophos based on engaging 391 medical organisations, 65% of the hospitals were attacked with ransomware in 2021 compared to 34% in 2020 and 61% of them had succeeded in encrypting data.