India’s COVID Vaccination Plan: What is the Ground Reality?

Consider India’s latest Economic Survey released by the government. It states that India has ‘saved the most number of lives in the world’ by comparing the 30 worst-performing countries in terms of COVID case load, and using a dubious and ‘bizarre’ parameter called ‘actual deaths versus naturally expected deaths’.

It goes on to state that India, through very successful containment strategies, has ‘37 lakh fewer cases than expected’, while the US has 62.5 lakhs more.

Of course, ICMR’s own national sero-surveys — which indicate that 21.5 percent of India has been exposed to COVID-19 already (that is nearly 30 crore of the population, while the official case count is only over 1.1 crore) — or the lead investigators of these surveys themselves who indicate that more than successful containment it is near-herd immunity (which would mean an even higher actual infection load) — that probably explains India’s decline in cases — does not matter. The sheer complexity and unpredictability of the evolving pandemic also does not seem to matter.