Govt’s COVID Mess: Have India’s Courts Effectively Intervened? 

In most other years, the month of May would mark the beginning of court holidays for India’s higher judiciary in the southern and western states, apart from the Supreme Court itself. Save for ‘urgent matters’, courts are filled with what lawyers would call the ‘holiday mood’ — an inclination to adjourn where possible and getting ready to tune out of work for four to six weeks. Given that litigation involves a 7 day work week (for a serious lawyer), this is a much-needed break, even if the public sometimes derides the whole affair.

Not this year. While some courts, such as the SC, have decided on an early vacation in view of the pandemic, benches are still hearing matters fairly regularly — especially those related to the (mis)management of the pandemic by state and central governments.