COVID Lockdown Anniv: Why No Dept For Migrants in India Even Now?

(This is Part-I of a three-part series by (retd) IAS officer and public health expert Ms Shailaja Chandra, to mark the first ‘anniversary’ of India’s COVID-induced lockdown.)
A year ago, a colossal humanitarian and economic crisis unfolded — which caused acute distress, anguish, and unemployment — and led to a mass exodus of migrant workers back to their villages once they realised that the COVID-induced lockdown imposed by the central government was being extended again and again.
This is a blot on what was otherwise a shining success story.
Urban experts blamed the fact that the migrants did not have ration cards which disentitled them from food rations and cash support. Others said that it was the fear of impending doom and the need for family togetherness that compelled lakhs of migrants to leave. No government has a Department for Migrants.
For several days and even longer, there was a hiatus in the subject of the migrant workers, as the burden of transporting them was shifted to the states and there were conflicts between the host state government and the states in which the migrants were working. Initially, the migrant labourers were being denied entry to their home state.
Some states imposed their own lockdowns and the migrants were left to fend for themselves. The checkpoint along the Rajasthan-Gujarat borders were chock-a-block for several days, and the quarantine requirements drove the migrants to sneak through other routes.
In Gujarat, the migrant workers who wanted to leave had to register on the portal, to carry a medical certificate issued at a community health centre one or two days before the scheduled departure. In West Bengal, all returnees were sent to institutional quarantine for days. In Odisha, permission had to be obtained from the state from where the migrant was returning. In Goa, it was reported that there was a fee for those who had no proof of address in Goa, and a charge of Rs 2500 per day was levied for the period of quarantine.
Looking back at 20 March 2020 — and how India has surpassed all other nations, all of whom are far less populated, far richer and with a much larger investment capacity then ours. Our COVID-related deaths and active cases have remained the lowest if one looks at positivity and mortality per million population. Just two charts based on the latest available comparative international data displays this vividly:
It would have been a tremendous success story had a new spurt and news of new coronavirus variants not played spoilsport. Daily COVID-19 infections in the country have begun to rise to over 40,000 new cases each day.
As of 20 March 2021, this accounts for over 34 percent of the highest daily average reported by India on 17 September last year. Starting 16 January 2021, India has administered 44 million vaccine doses till 20 March.
The advantage of having a choice of vaccines must be supported with a vastly accelerated roll-out, if we are to abate this crisis.
(Shailaja Chandra (IAS retd) has over 45 years experience of public administration focusing on governance, health management, population stabilisation and women's empowerment. She was Secretary of the Department of Indian Systems of Medicine & Homeopathy, Ministry of Health &Family Welfare (1999-2002) and following that the Chief Secretary Delhi until 2004. She tweets at @over2shailaja.
