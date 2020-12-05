India’s Best Shot: Vaccine Vaccine Everywhere, Not A Time to Blink

With the Pfizer-BioNTech receiving regulatory approval, Moderna vaccine handing in its request, and the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine lining up to be the next, several Covid-19 vaccines are now beginning to enter the real world after the clinical trials on volunteers. With this come cheers, concerns, and controversies.
The cheers are well-deserved for the spectacular success of science in developing and testing the new vaccines for a novel virus within eleven months after its reported appearance. While this would be true even for the conventional platforms for developing anti-viral vaccines, the super-fast success claimed for the entirely new mRNA platform has been a dazzling display of scientific prowess.
The concerns are many.
The two mRNA vaccines have raced to submission for approvals ahead of others who have undertaken phase 3 trials. The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine has already been given an expedited emergency use authorisation by the British regulators. They had access to rolling data even when the trial was on.
The American regulators are taking more time. They do not appraise piecemeal data while the study is still on. Also, they require at least two months of follow up on the study subjects to assess safety. There has been an exchange of trans-Atlantic jibes as to whether this regulatory comparison proves that British science is superior to American or European science as claimed by a British minister.
It is indeed a surprise to see the staid and steady English beat the Americans to the quick draw. Were they shooting from the hip in a hurry? Will the rest of the world applaud the speed or worry about the safety?
Further, the logistic cold chain challenges of severe sub-zero temperatures for their storage and transport place them beyond the logistic capabilities of most national health systems. It will be a challenge that will prevent even India from considering their use for large scale immunisation across this vast country. Their production volumes in 2021 too will not be high enough in to meet global demand.
Running on different tracks, following rules of their own, are the Russian and Chinese made vaccines, which use conventional vaccine development platforms. Emergency use authorisations were issued even before the phase 3 trials commenced and some population groups are being immunised even as the trials are proceeding.
Apart from confident assertions of efficacy and safety by their manufacturers, we have yet to see large scale data in the public domain, for rigorous scientific scrutiny. We await that day, as the uncertainty needs to be resolved before global uptake.
There are other vaccines which are also likely to lay claim for efficacy, safety, easier cold chain requirements and capacity for high volumes of production for global use.
The Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine, producing the spike protein on a chimpanzee adenovirus platform, has also claimed high rates of efficacy and safety although the inadvertent use of two different dosing schedules produced a surprise, with the unintended regimen showing greater efficacy. It is also likely to have a higher production volume in 2021 than both the mRNA vaccines.
We await their trial results. If one or more of them pass the Indian regulatory test, we should have high levels of domestic production to keep our supply chain in good flow. They are likely to be less expensive and far more easy to handle than the mRNA vaccines. Though, they may not be as spectacular from the viewpoint of scientific advance.
Never mind if someone across the road gets the fancy Lamborghini. We can do well with the India made models better suited for our road conditions.
(The author, a cardiologist and epidemiologist, is President, PHFI. He is the author Make Health in India: Reaching a Billion Plus. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
