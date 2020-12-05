India’s Best Shot: Vaccine Vaccine Everywhere, Not A Time to Blink

The two mRNA vaccines have raced to submission for approvals ahead of others who have undertaken phase 3 trials. The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine has already been given an expedited emergency use authorisation by the British regulators. They had access to rolling data even when the trial was on.

The American regulators are taking more time. They do not appraise piecemeal data while the study is still on. Also, they require at least two months of follow up on the study subjects to assess safety. There has been an exchange of trans-Atlantic jibes as to whether this regulatory comparison proves that British science is superior to American or European science as claimed by a British minister.

It is indeed a surprise to see the staid and steady English beat the Americans to the quick draw. Were they shooting from the hip in a hurry? Will the rest of the world applaud the speed or worry about the safety?