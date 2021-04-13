India’s COVID Vaccination Drive Needs Lord ‘VISHNU’ to Rescue It

However, in a perverse sort of way, I am glad this crisis has crossed our threshold of inertial governance. Remember June 1991? When our foreign exchange reserves had fallen well below USD 1 bn, merely enough to buy a scary, paltry three weeks of imports? India was on its knees, staring at a default, running out of oil, going dark, stalling critical manufacturing/infrastructure plants. Our status-quoist policy-makers were jolted into action. And what got scripted was an incipient free-market revolution in a hidebound economy.