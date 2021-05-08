Indian Diaspora’s Twin Challenge: Get Credible News & Organise Aid

Migrants are often burdened by a sense of guilt for those they have left behind. Especially when, as so often, it's the young that move and the old that stay. How can you stand with those you love from so far away? How can those duties of filial obligation be met from a distance?

For the 17 million Indians of the diaspora, the barely imaginable COVID emergency has intensified that pall of guilt a thousand-fold. At a moment of crisis and vulnerability you're not there - often have no way of getting there - no practical way of helping. The WhatsApp messages, the news of relatives and friends fighting for life and sometimes losing that struggle, add to a gut-wrenching sense of panic and anxiety.

It's nothing like as harrowing as seeing a parent gasping for breath or taking a stricken relative round overburdened hospitals. But not being there - not present to hold a hand or to strain every sinew to secure help - makes that feeling of disempowerment, of failure, more intense.