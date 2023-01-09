India & Climate Change: Could Joshimath's Man-Made Disaster Be Averted?

(This is Part 1 of a two-part series on Joshimath's sinking crisis currently unfolding in Uttarakhand and what can be done for protection of such fragile territories.)

On 8 Jan 2023, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) held a high-level meeting on the developing subsidence crisis in Joshimath.

After the PMO was briefed about the ongoing efforts which included the despatch of a team of the National Disaster Response Force, and a study visit by a team of experts from the National Institute of Disaster Management (NDMA), Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and the Central Building Research Institute, it tasked the Uttarakhand government to prepare short, medium and long-term plans in conjunction with the central agencies.