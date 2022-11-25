India @COP27: Why Development & Not Climate Finance Should Be Govt's Top Agenda

The relevant decision text notes that the Conference of Parties (COP) ‘establish a fund for responding to loss and damage whose mandate includes a focus on addressing loss and damage.'

To further restrict the recipient of the Fund, COP agreed to establish the new funding arrangements “for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change”.

To make sure that no one entertains any expectations of new additional or grant resources, the COP decision further notes that “these new arrangements complement and include sources, funds, processes and initiatives under and outside the Convention and the Paris Agreement”.

There could not have been a vaguer commitment for correcting climate injustice. Fund size has not been specified. No new grant resources have been committed. The Fund will only complement and include resources earlier committed.

If you look at what happened to the USD 100 billion a year pledge and to the Green Growth Fund, you can very unhesitatingly assume that the Loss and Damage Fund would not deliver even USD 20 billion in the next 10 years to the developing countries.