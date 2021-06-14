In Galwan ‘Agreement’, India Should’ve Looked Beyond Pangong Tso

It would be helpful to do a brief recap of the past year to understand the current situation and look at future prospects. The initial PLA transgressions across the LAC took place in the areas of Depsang, Galwan, Gogra, Hot Springs, and the north bank of the Pangong Tso. Although the situation at Galwan was quickly defused after the clash with both sides pulling back in July, the Chinese refused to withdraw from the other areas. The Indian Army rapidly mobilised approximately 50,000 troops into Ladakh, matching the PLA deployment.

In late August, the Indian Army mounted a swift operation to occupy heights along the Kailash Range at the south bank of the Pangong Tso. This added to the ongoing tensions, and firing was exchanged between the two sides, although it was quickly controlled. The occupation of the Kailash heights gave a tactical advantage and a bargaining chip in future negotiations on disengagement.

There was also a flurry of activity at the political and diplomatic levels. 267 Chinese apps were banned on the grounds of being "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order." The import of Chinese equipment in the power and telecom sector was restricted, and Chinese companies omitted from the 5G trials.