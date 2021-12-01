India-China Border Row: Not Just Pentagon, Taiwan & Tibet Are Worried, Too

For the past few years, the security environment in Asia has been covered by clouds of distrust and suspicion. From the Doklam stand-off to the Galwan Valley clash, China has frequently broken its promises and India’s trust.

The Pentagon report of 2021, too, confirms China’s two faces towards India. The report says, “Despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC.”

This has been a long territorial strategy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for future claims and control. For instance, in 1995, despite numerous diplomatic engagements with the Philippines, China continued to upgrade its physical presence on the Mischief Reef.