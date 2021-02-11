India-China Conflict: Has China Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew?

Given the sorry history of the recent Sino-Indian relations, it would be prudent to take the report of the disengagement of the Chinese and Indian forces in Ladakh to their pre-April 2020 positions, with a generous pinch of the rock-salt that India used to export to Tibet in the old days.

Yet, the details provided on Thursday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are fairly substantial and suggest that the Pangong Tso problem in the north and south banks will indeed see a status quo ante as of April 2020.

The minister told Parliament that sustained talks had led to an agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake. He added that the Chinese would keep their troop presence to the east of Finger 8 and the Indians would remain at their permanent base at the Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3.