India & Bannu Hostage Crisis: As Pakistan-Taliban Clash, Can New Delhi Sit Back?

The Indian Army neither bombs its own citizens nor rains down artillery on them. Indeed, it uses the most minimal force as compared to other operations. That pays on the ground.

Pakistan needs to learn some hard lessons. First is obvious: drop completely and absolutely the notion that sponsored terrorism in other countries can be ‘managed’ for their own benefit. Second, when your own people turn terrorists, it's time to look inward. That lesson is the hardest because ‘inward’ doesn’t mean the Pakistani army, but the people, and that one serves the other.

That’s a mindset that has few takers inside the country. Meanwhile, brace yourselves. It’s a bad time for the subcontinent. Bannu can happen again, and yet again. Those masked men are going nowhere. A lick of paint and a new name, and they’re brand new, ready to fight elsewhere. No, Pakistan’s CT forces have learnt nothing at all.

As Pakistan’s CT strategy unravels, there is more on the table for the new Chief General Munir to mull over, and a new operation is to be named after at least four earlier iterations since Gen Kayani’s Rah e Rast in Swat, Rah e Nijat in South Waziristan, Gen Raheel Sharif’s Zarb e Azb in Waziristan and Gen. Bajwa’s Radd ul Fasaad.