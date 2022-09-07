India-Bangladesh Ties: Looking Beyond the 'Shonali Adhhaye'

India-Bangladesh ties have never been as much stable, productive, and mutually beneficial as over the last decade and a half. This Shonali Adhhaye or Golden Chapter in the bilateral ties has indeed been the best period so far in 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Much of the credit for this remarkable journey must go to the top leadership of the two countries. For India, Bangladesh is now central to India’s “Neighbourhood First Policy” which is the earlier “Neighbourhood Policy” on steroids.

Bangladesh is India’s largest trading, development and the most valuable connectivity partner in the subcontinent. It also accounts for the largest source of foreign tourist arrivals in India, making it the country's closest ally in the region.