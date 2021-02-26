India’s Balakot Action: A Gift For BJP That Keeps On Giving

Especially when the ruling party was seeking a second term with a fairly poor record of governance and when a resurgent Opposition was showing signs of getting its act together.

The sheer histrionics of the military engagement and its aftermath—suitably amplified and orchestrated by the government’s media chorus leaders—effectively hijacked the electoral agenda substantially contributing to an even bigger mandate for the ruling party than in the previous election.

By conjuring the Balakot strike as a spectacular coup against Pakistan the Modi regime assumed a muscular larger than life image that to a large extent camouflaged its many flaws in governance to a public thrilled at a decisive reprisal against the traditional enemy.

At the same time the audacious cross-border air raid completely demoralised and confused the Opposition on the eve of elections. By quibbling over the military success of the operation Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi convinced no one but only lent credibility to the BJP’s propaganda mills debunking them as “anti-national”.