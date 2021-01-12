Can India-Australia Ties Be Affected By Racism on Cricket Ground?

The just concluded India-Australia third cricket test at Sydney will be long remembered for Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin’s patient and gritty batting to enforce a draw. Vihari’s performance was special for he played on despite having injured his hamstring in the early part of his innings; as play progressed, he could only hobble. Ashwin displayed amazing will power to set aside the agony of back pain to soldier on till the end of the match.

Unfortunately, this match will also be recalled for the racist taunts by a section of the spectators against the Indian fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah when they were fielding near the fence. According to some reports, Siraj was called “brown dog” and “big monkey”.

The Indian team was absolutely right in complaining against these hateful comments. Play was suspended and the police removed the persons, who hurled these racist abuses.