India @ G20: Why Did PM Narendra Modi Not Meet China’s Xi Jinping To Mend Ties?

There were expectations that following the pullback of Chinese and Indian military forces from PP15, near Gogra Hotsprings in eastern Ladakh, on the eve of the SCO summit in Samarkand in September, there would be a Xi-Modi meet.

But though both the leaders were present at the in-person SCO summit, there is no record of their direct meeting or, for that matter, even an exchange of greetings between them. For the record on Tuesday, according to reports, the two leaders did manage to greet each other in Bali.

Tensions between the US and China have been high on Taiwan, the US export ban, issues relating to Ukraine, and so on. But following the Xi-Biden summit, there is a distinctly calmer atmosphere. Both leaders seem to have understood the seriousness of the situation and gone out of their way to dial back their tough rhetoric.