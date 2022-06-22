In 'Shiv Sena Vs Uddhav Thackeray' Battle, BJP Sees a Chance to Get Even

Uddhav’s inaccessibility, his son Aditya’s meddling in affairs of senior leaders’ ministries, and his diverting from its core Hindutva ideology has been cited as the reasons for the uprising in Sena.

While Uddhav formed government with ideologically opposite so called secular parties, the cadre is now confused as to the positioning of Sena. Is it a hardcore Hindutva party or a secular party? How can it leave its niche plank just for the sake of power?

Uddhav is seen as power hungry, sacrificing Sena’s legacy to satisfy his ego and settle personal scores with Fadnavis. Many MLAs fear they could lose elections whenever they are held, as NCP is growing stronger at their expense.

The handing over of baton to Aditya has also not gone done well with senior leaders as he is considered a junior in politics. Uddhav Thackeray is fighting a battle of his life. While he needs to ensure the continuity of the government, he has to also ensure Sena doesn’t formally split and the splinter group led by Shinde doesn’t claim to be the original Sena (2/3rd MLAs).

Since Shinde has invoked Balasaheb’s name and ideology in his demands to Uddhav, the Thackeray clan also needs to ensure he and Aditya remain the rightful claimants of Balasaheb’s legacy. With relations with saffron party further soured since 2019, chances of patch up are very remote.