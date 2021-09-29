In Modi Govt’s Unique Health ID Push, Consent And Privacy Are Missing

“Today, we are launching a mission that has the potential of bringing a revolutionary change in India’s health facilities,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on 27 September.

ABDM involves the creation of unique health IDs for every citizen, crores of which have already been generated during the COVID-19 vaccination drive and without the informed consent of those who registered on the Co-WIN portal with their Aadhaar numbers.