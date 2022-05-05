In Maharashtra’s BJP-Shiv Sena-MNS Slugfest, Fadnavis Cuts a Sorry Figure

It’s hardly surprising that the ugly slugfest between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned communal.

After failing to tarnish Uddhav’s image of sobriety and competence, to split the MVA and dislodge the regime in power with the usual artillery consisting of allegations of corruption, COVID mismanagement and police malfunctioning, the BJP has fallen back on its favourite ploy of polarisation in a last-ditch attempt to bring down the Thackeray government.

The communal temperature soared further after MNS chief Raj Thackeray jumped into the fray. Raj has no qualms about the language and tactics he uses. He has raised the pitch with threats to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if Muslims don’t tone down their loudspeakers and simultaneously launched a distasteful broadside against not only his cousin Uddhav but also against the doyen of Maharashtra politics, Sharad Pawar.