In India's Battle Between Sentiments And Principles, Peace is An Orphan

Today is as good day as any to brush one's memory of the Bhagavad Gita. The much misquoted and appropriated Hindu scripture that allegedly teaches you how to wage a war and feel good about its righteousness.

The author(s) of the Bhagavad Gita, however, anticipated this tendency to appropriate.

yāmimāṁ puṣhpitāṁ vāchaṁ pravadanty-avipaśhchitaḥ

veda-vāda-ratāḥ pārtha nānyad astīti vādinaḥ

kāmātmānaḥ swarga-parā janma-karma-phala-pradām

kriyā-viśheṣha-bahulāṁ bhogaiśhwarya-gatiṁ prati

These shlokas from the scripture can be loosely translated as:

"The undiscerning get attracted to the flowery words of the Vedas and glorify only those parts of the Vedas that please their senses. They indulge in acts and rituals that promise opulence, sensual gratification, and heaven."

These two verses from the Bhagavad Gita enunciate the tendency and dangers of appropriating religious/spiritual wisdom.

The irony, explicated even in the Bhagavad Gita, is that the righteous feel that their actions have the divine sanction.

The reality, however, couldn’t be further from the truth: most actions—and their foundations—have sentiments and not principles at their core.