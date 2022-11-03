In India & Europe, Can New Rules Make Twitter & Other Social Media Responsible?

The question that arises is how does this get implemented. Can the platforms be left to themselves to moderate as per their terms and conditions or they have to be clearly guided by sovereign and cultural considerations? Clearly, it has to be the latter and so, the next question that arises is what is the best approach.

Should the oversight mechanism remain with the platform as a first step to be escalated to a higher wider body within the country of jurisdiction so that sovereignty remains the clear yardstick and then move to the law enforcement and judicial recourse or one of the first or second steps eliminated. Also, what would be the guiding consideration of the constitution of the grievance and oversight committee as both levels?

Clearly, the approach of Elon Musk and the announcement of the Indian government’s appellate approach needs to factor this question. A decade back, the best approach would have been self-regulation as the platforms enjoyed safe harbour protection. However as the space has expanded in enormity on many fronts including the large number of users as well as misuse of the medium where people abuse each other or use the medium for provocation, independent oversight function with active participation from a sovereign government with all check and balances could be the most optimal approach.