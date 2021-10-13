Imran vs Bajwa: Will the Pakistan Army Finally Be Defeated by a Govt?

The Vatican is still emitting black smoke and the country’s fate hangs. The inexplicable debacle of the public tussle between Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan over the transfer of current Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DGISI), Faiz Hameed, to the Peshawer corp, and the appointment of the current corp commander of Karachi, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, to the post of DGISI, is incomprehensible for many.

In a country where it is well-known that the Army Chief is all-powerful and almost always far more powerful than the Prime Minister, it is hard for Pakistan-watchers to understand what made Imran Khan not only defy General Bajwa but to defy him so publicly and humiliate him by not signing the notification of the incoming DGISI. Doubly mystifying for many is why things have come to this when Imran Khan was Gen Bajwa’s 10-year project, and why Imran Khan is trying to hang on to Gen Faiz Hameed for life, when Hameed was but one cog in the wheel of Bajwa’s project.