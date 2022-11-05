Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Let's Try To Make Sense of Chaos in Pakistan

The chaos seems to be spiralling out of control—with too many actors in the play. Consider: in the immediate aftermath of the shooting there were but two conspiracy theories. The PTI laid it on the establishment and then added in the federal government for good measure. Anti-PTI groups immediately pointed at a self-created drama by Imran Khan—for reasons that he is a beneficiary and has been desirous of violence leading to anarchic conditions.

To be fair, Imran Khan has wished aloud for it—mentioning far too many times that if the present government is allowed to continue, Pakistan would become Sri Lanka. His Federal Finance Minister’s leaked audio instructing finance ministers of KP and Punjab to write letters defying IMF conditions so as to put in motion events that would lead to default, bears witness to the intense desire and willingness on part of Imran Khan to plunge the country into chaos.

This is further supported by the leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur talking of weapons and men for the long march, and statements from KP ministers about the right to self-defence in reference to the leaked audio. Therefore, it is difficult to blame those who are peddling this conspiracy theory.

It is also very difficult to criticise those who have jumped to the conclusion that the ISI was behind this attack—not least because Imran Khan has been alleging this since he was ousted in a no-confidence motion, but more importantly because the military’s intelligence agencies have throughout Pakistan’s history gone to every extent imaginable for political engineering.