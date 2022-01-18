Why is BJP Struggling in Uttar Pradesh, Even in its So-Called 'Golden Age'?

"UP and Yogi, together have great utility."

"There is no 'Bahubali' (muscle man) in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi, only Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman)."

"Whenever I go to other states in the country, the only thing I hear about UP is that the Yogi government is very effective."

These words of praise were showered upon the chief minister by three of the most influential figures in the BJP recently, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at various public meetings in the state.

But the way the Assembly elections are shaping up, it seems that neither Yogi's "work", Delhi's big names nor "Lord Ram" are proving enough for the BJP in UP.

If you can look beyond what the prime time and social media 'bhakts' are saying, then the stories of BJP's fear and command in UP are scattering.