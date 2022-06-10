‘If’ Elon Musk Had Set Up Shop in India, Would He Still Be the Richest Person?

Elon Musk is the wealthiest person on earth. Legend has it that he could be worth $250 billion, or about Rs 20 lakh crore (yeah, it hits you hard in the gut when you say it in INR). Most of his wealth has sprung from owning over 150 million shares and stock options of Tesla Inc, the iconic electric car and sustainable energy company founded about two decades ago.

Now, please suspend your disbelief and humour me with a “what if” quiz. What if Tesla had been incorporated in India? What if it was just as successful here as it’s been in America? Hey come on, don’t give up and leave – remember, you’ve promised to suspend disbelief and humour me. So, again, what if it achieved exactly the same milestones, ie, Tesla India, too, sold a million Model 3/Ys last year and touched nearly a trillion dollars of market cap?