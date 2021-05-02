Why ICMR Needs to Track the Vaccinated to Gauge Vaccine Efficiency

One can argue that ICMR has access to the vaccination database and can carry out its own surveys to arrive at these numbers. While that would be a good initiative, why did ICMR do a poor job of collecting and analysing information?

The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) runs V-Safe, a programme to monitor the health status of vaccinated individuals. Once registered on their app, it sends out surveys to check on health status on a weekly basis.

This continues for six weeks and is extended to one year. We do not know of any similar tool having been deployed in India by MoHFW or ICMR.