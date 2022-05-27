IAS Dog-Walking Row: Why Ladakh & Arunachal Shouldn’t Be ‘Punishment’ Postings

To some of us, this seems like a bit of a slap in the face for Ladakh. An official who generated much public anger this week has suddenly been posted there, not because he’s the best man for a sensitive and cherished part of our beloved country, which is under threat from a belligerent neighbour, but because the place has been taken to be a ‘punishment’ posting.

The media was all agog on Thursday over this official, who was said to have had a public stadium cleared every evening so that he could take his dog for a walk there.

So, the powers that be apparently decided to send him a message of disapproval for treating public property as personal fief – by posting him to Ladakh. And, for good measure, his wife was simultaneously posted to Arunachal Pradesh, an equally sensitive and threatened frontier that ought to be nurtured with utmost care.