I Saw India & Pak Celebrate a Healthy Competition in Dubai: Shashi Tharoor

The friends I was with seemed unanimously convinced of the prospects of India maintaining its unrivalled record of having won every World Cup encounter between the two countries. I was not quite as sanguine, conscious as I was that such an unbeaten record is not indefinitely unsustainable, all the more so since Pakistan’s overall performance against India in white-ball cricket featured far more victories than defeats.

On paper India were undoubtedly the stronger side, but that was also true when we lost to Bangladesh at the 2007 World Cup and were knocked out of that tournament. In cricket, Pakistan had a reputation for maddening inconsistency; they were known as a team capable of the most stunning triumphs and the most abject surrenders, without any clue as to which was the more likely on any given day. And the T-20 format, because of its brevity, lends itself to surprises.

In the event, we got clobbered. Captain Virat Kohli, as usual, lost the toss, and Pakistan’s bowlers got first use of the wicket, as well as denying India its favoured choice of chasing a target rather than setting one. We stuttered and gasped and choked our way to 152/7, and then Pakistan rubbed in the humiliation with a commanding performance where they overhauled us with all their wickets intact and thirteen balls to spare.