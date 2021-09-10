Human Rights: With Taliban in Power, Only International Action Can Save Afghans

The Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan has magnified concerns about an accelerating human rights crisis in the country. Already the world’s deadliest conflict since 2017, Afghanistan had seen a steady rise in attacks on civilians in the past year, many by the Taliban and others by the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State. Now, with the Taliban in power, a large number of journalists and human rights defenders are in hiding and trying to leave the country, fearing Taliban reprisals. Amid growing threats from the Taliban to Afghan civil society groups, the loss of any monitoring by the United Nations and diplomatic missions in these past weeks has crippled ongoing documentation of human rights abuses and possible war crimes at a critical moment.

In May, following the horrendous, unclaimed attack on a school in Kabul that killed over 100 people, mostly schoolgirls from the Hazara minority, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) called for a UN-mandated fact-finding mission to investigate attacks on civilians since January 2020. Human Rights Watch along with other organisations supported this call for international scrutiny.