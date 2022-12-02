How Urdu Poets Bid Harsingaar A Fragrant Farewell In Winters Through Nazms

Almost every part of the tree has medicinal value and is highly regarded in Ayurveda. Vastu too considers the Parijat an auspicious tree, a harbinger of prosperity and happiness. In earlier times, the vivid orange of its stalks was used to colour clothes; I tend to sun-dry the stalks and use them to fleck my biryanis.

Given its many benefits, its symbolism, and its own delicate beauty, how could the Urdu poet have remained immune to its charms? Indeed, it appears time and again as an embodiment of transience, a beauty that is destined to fade, a symbol of purity that is almost other-worldly.

Here is Iftikhar Arif— a pre-eminent modern poet invoking the Haar-singhaar flowers as witnesses to a love that is just as fleeting as the fragrance of these flowers in his nazm ‘Hawain Anpadh Hain’ (’The Winds are Illiterate’):

Ab ke baar phir

Mauj-e-bahar ne

Farsh-e-sabz par

Saat-e-mahr mein

Har-singhar se

Hum donon ke naam likhe hain….

(Once again

The ecstasy of spring

Has written both our names

In a moment of love

On the green ground

With harsingar flowers)

Azra Naqvi evokes the harsingar as a symbol of a beauty that is so overwhelming that it cannot survive the harshness of reality an in her nazm titled ‘Haar-singhaar’. She remembers the harsingar tree from her childhood at the far end of her family home; the tree is gone, replaced by a high-rise building:

Tum ne dekhe hain kabhi har-singhaar

Woh dil-avez se maasum se do-range phuul

Raat ko shaḳh pe khilte thhe sitaron ki tarah

Woh bhala din ki tamazat ke sitam kyuun sahte

Iss liye aḳhir-e-shab apne hi husn se be-ḳhud ho kar

Ose se bheege hue farsh pe kis pyaar se bichh jaate the

(Have you ever seen the harsingar

Those captivating, innocent, two-coloured flowers

They would bloom on the branches at night like stars

How could they tolerate the intense heat of the day

Enraptured by their own beauty in the last watch of the night

They would carpet the dew drenched ground with such love)