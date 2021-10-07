How the TRP Race For a ‘Jumbo’ Rescue in Odisha Claimed a Scribe’s Life

On 24 September, I woke up to the news of an adult elephant stranded in the swirling waters of Mahanadi near the Mundali barrage of Cuttack. Within the next couple of hours, what followed was a bolt from the blue for the whole state, especially the media fraternity.

Known television journalist from OTV, Arindam Das, died while reporting live on the elephant 'rescue' operation from a dinghy. Along with OTV cameraman Prabhat Sinha, he accompanied the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team when the dinghy capsized in the swollen river.

The whole incident, broadcasted live on television by most of the odia news channels, showed the ODRAF dinghy getting caught in a whirlpool near the drop-down point of the barrage within minutes of approaching the elephant and the sheer pandemonium by the onlookers in the Mundali bridge that scared the animal.