How Reserve Bank of India Gets Trumped By ‘Irrational’ Choices of Middle Class

From manufacturing slowdown—which is now beginning to improve—and exchange rate disparity to an imperfect-rational middle class, there are many issues that ail the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy framework but for the paucity of space, let us analyse one: The middle class.

The liberalisation-privatisation-globalisation-LPG policy in the 1990s led to the creation of an entirely new economic middle class which was believed to be a logical outcome. But, with the benefit of hindsight, what went unnoticed and still continues, was the behaviour of this class on the consumption-production spectrum and its impact on maintaining market equilibrium.

And somehow our policy remains bereft of any learnings in this regard.

In India, out of every three persons, one belongs to the middle class. By 2047, according to research by PRICE, it will make up more than sixty per cent of the total population. There has been a more than twenty per cent rise in the disposable income of the middle class, which means increased savings. In the last year alone, the annual household income of the middle class increased by a staggering thirty-one per cent. Fifty six per cent of annual income goes into savings.

This has two impacts: firstly, given this succinct rise, our monetary policy should have been expansionary, but it’s been, for the most part, contractionary. Second, the purchasing power parity -PPP- has remained concentrated in this class alone, which means a deflationary gap for successive periods. According to Pew Research, during the Covid lockdown, poverty in India rose exponentially, beating china, which means facing the ghosts of credit risk and unemployment.