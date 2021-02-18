How Priya Ramani’s Win Paves Way to Stop Workplace Harassment

I often wonder what I would have done in journalist and personal hero Priya Ramani’s place if I were intimidated with a defamation suit, carried on the shoulders of a 97-lawyer list.

I think, I would have caved, made peace with the fact that I knew my truth and at this point, it didn’t matter if the world didn’t believe me. And then, around 3 pm on Wednesday, 17 February, the court began reading out the verdict on the defamation suit, journalist and MP MJ Akbar had filed against Priya.

The court acquitted her.

I see a picture on my Twitter feed of Priya positively shining of righteous victory, and I know then, I wouldn’t have caved. Nor would have any of the women who called out powerful men as sexual harassers, if we could help it.