How Pak-China’s Excesses on Human Rights Headline Balochistan Development Story

Despite the claims of both the Chinese and local Pakistani supporters and officials, of investing in health, security, and training for workers, the truth is different and, according to an article published in The Dawn, “The picture one got to see afterwards of Kanraj tehsil— the Duddar project’s location, speaks volumes about the state of affairs confronting the area." Despite the fact that Lasbela is the home district of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, and his father and grandfather also held the same post, in the words of a local reporter, “Kanraj is one of the most deprived tehsils of Lasbela."

Local unskilled workers are paid an average of 15,000 Pakistani rupees per month (compared to the average of 40,000 paid by private coal miners), and the working conditions are even worse than the ones recently highlighted by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in its most recent report on coal mines workers.

The report states that according to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation, at least 176 miners were killed and 180 injured in mining accidents in 2021. Of these deaths, at least 100 were reported from Balochistan alone."

But there's much more. According to local sources in fact, “Though MCC and Pakistan authorities claim the site is rich in lead and zinc, there is strong suspicion amongst the locals that the project is involved in the extraction of uranium."