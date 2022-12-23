How Mohammed Rafi’s Playback Is the Greatest Payback to Naushad’s Mentorship

The recently-concluded FIFA World Cup confirmed the adage that mutual trust, respect, and harmony help attain pinnacles of glory. Psychologists too, emphasise success is a natural corollary of honest collaborations and the Hindi film industry is replete with stories of wonderful partnerships that inspired cinematic creations of rare brilliance. However, Helen Keller’s maxim that “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much” was perhaps best vindicated in filmdom by the gifted team of music composer Naushad and the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

Weaving seven notes into a melody is no easy job. Many film composers did that splendidly in the Golden Era of Hindi films from 1950 to 1970 by contributing to the fortunes as well as aesthetics of stories, with Rafi being the common denominator.