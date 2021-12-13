How Govts And Courts Turned RTI Into a 'Toothless Tiger'

This statement was made without any evidence or facts.

Section 8 (1)(j) of the Act exempts from disclosure information that has no relationship to any public activity, or which would cause invasion of the privacy of an individual. To make it easy for PIOs and all adjudicators, it had a proviso: “Provided that the information, which cannot be denied to the Parliament or a State Legislature, shall not be denied to any person.”

Thus, it is expected that whoever denies information claiming exemption under Section 8 (1)(j) should make a subjective statement that he would deny the information to Parliament. This would be the case if privacy was being violated and this is in congruence with Article 19 (2), which permits reasonable restrictions on the exercise of Article 19 (1)(a), where ‘decency or morality’ could be violated.